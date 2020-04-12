Free flu shots being offered Dec. 5 at the American Bank Center parking lot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With flu season still underway, there's some relief for those who haven't got the vaccine yet.
Tomorrow, December 5, at the American Bank Center parking lot, the CHRISTUS Spohn CareVan will be giving free flu shots for people 18 years or older.
"Thanks to a partnership between CHRISTUS Spohn and NAACP Corpus Christi, hundreds of free flu shots will be offered to the public," a statement from CHRISTUS said.
According to officials, people are advised to remain in their cars and wear a mask. They are also asking you to enter the parking lot from Resaca St.
Details:
- Saturday, Dec. 5, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- American Bank Center, 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX
