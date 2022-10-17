Local pop-up clinics offer free flu, COVID-19 vaccines this week

Free vaccinations will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day of the week at the following locations:

The public vaccination efforts headed by the Nueces County Health District come in response to the early arrival of flu season this year. Along with its early arrival, this flu season is also seeing an increase of people who get the flu. Health officials recommend people vaccinate themselves as early as they can this season in order to curb the worst effects of this flu season.