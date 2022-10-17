Local pop-up clinics offer free flu, COVID-19 vaccines this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District will continue to offer free flu and COVID-19 vaccines at several locations around the city this week.
Free vaccinations will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day of the week at the following locations:
- Monday, Oct. 17: Ethyl Everly Senior Center (654 Graham Road)
- Tuesday, Oct. 18: Lindale Senior Center (3135 Swantner Drive)
- Wednesday, Oct. 19: Northwest Senior Center (9725 Up River Road)
- Thursday, Oct. 20: Corpus Christi Water (2726 Holly Road)
- Friday, Oct. 21: Garcia Public Library (5930 Brockhampton Drive)
The public vaccination efforts headed by the Nueces County Health District come in response to the early arrival of flu season this year. Along with its early arrival, this flu season is also seeing an increase of people who get the flu. Health officials recommend people vaccinate themselves as early as they can this season in order to curb the worst effects of this flu season.