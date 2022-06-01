Flurona? Health expert provides insight on new combination illness

"It's really unfortunately not a joke that there is flurona," said Dr. Kim Onufrak with the City-County Health District

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is currently in the peak of Flu season, and with that health officials are noticing an increase in Flu numbers.

If you've come across a post on social media and aren’t quite sure if flurona is real health experts like Dr. Kim Onufrak with the City County Health District say it sure is.

The term refers to contracting both the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously.

"It's really unfortunately not a joke that there is flurona," Onufrak said. There is flu, there's COVID-19 together, and like I said you can have others. I've seen strep and COVID-19, I've seen flu, strep, and COVID-19 so all different combinations unfortunately."

Onufrak said some of those other combinations are Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Rhinovirus and even a bacterial illness. She adds that it is important to not just practice safety guidelines to protect yourself from COVID-19, but also other illnesses.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.