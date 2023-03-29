Learn to manage diabetes with free course from Coastal Bend Food Bank

Wednesday is the last day to register for the free class.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Being diagnosed with diabetes can be scary, but there is free help out there to help you learn about the disease and help you manage your symptoms.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank has a free, 8-week course but time is running out to register! The deadline is today, Wednesday March 29. To register, just call the organization at 361-887-7979.

The American Diabetes Association-recognized program is for those who have diabetes, pre-diabetes or those who are risk for diabetes. The course allows participants to work directly with experts for prevention and self-management skills.

"Patients will come in and every week they will learn something new," Dietician Shelby Cook-Pena with the Coastal Bend Food Bank said. "For example, we will spend 2 hours one week just talking about nutrition. One week we talk about how to manage highs, lows and sick days and how to get their blood glucose back in control. We have one class that is just on physical activity and one class that is on stress management."

All classes will be at the Coastal Bend Food Bank- Nutrition Education Kitchen at 826 Krill St. Night classes being April 4 and morning classes begin April 5.

