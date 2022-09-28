Del Mar College offering free dental work for community

From now until December, Del Mar College's Dental Hygiene program is encouraging people to apply to get free dental services from their students.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Your smile is part of your first impression and pretty important when it comes to, you know, chewing food.

From now until December, Del Mar College's Dental Hygiene program is encouraging people to apply to get free dental services from their students.

The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Del Mar offers several different services, for free, to help keep some money in your pocket.

“The Dental Hygiene Clinic provides a win-win opportunity for Coastal Bend residents with available services that also provide our dental hygiene students with hands-on training,” says Eva Sepulveda, Director of the College’s Dental Programs. “As a community service that’s offered at no cost, our students are preparing for the workforce as dental hygiene professionals while also meeting certain dental needs among patients who make use of the clinic.”

The work for students will go toward required hours needed to complete the program and graduate. Students performing procedures are under the supervision of program faculty. Patients’ care usually requires more than one visit.

“For 51 years, Del Mar College’s Dental Programs Department has trained professionals who have staffed dentists’ offices and clinics all over our area. I’m confident that you can walk into any dental care office today and meet one of our graduates from the Dental Hygiene Program,” said Sepulveda.

Services offered include:

medical history review

blood pressure screening

intra-oral examination

dental preliminary assessment

periodontal assessment

dental hygiene education

oral cancer screening

radiographs (x-rays)

fluoride treatments (as needed)

selective polishing

conservative periodontal therapy

dental hygiene therapy

dental sealants

To see if you qualify for free services and for more information, visit the clinic web page by clicking here.

The facility is located in Room 125 of Health Science Building 1 on Del Mar College’s Windward Campus at 4101 Old Brownsville Road. The clinic will be open Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well as Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon with appointments required.

To schedule a “qualifying appointment,” contact Amanda Canales, Patient Care Assistant, at 361-698-2854 or dentalclinic@delmar.edu.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.