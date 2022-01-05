Freer ISD closes for remainder of week after staff, students test positive for COVID-19

This comes after the district found out that 16 students currently tested positive for the virus, and 42 were currently in quarantine due to exposure.

FREER, Texas — Freer Independent School District has decided to close doors until next Monday after some staff and students tested positive for COVID-19.

In an announcement from Freer ISD Superintendent, Conrad Cantu the district plans to resume normal operations on Monday, Jan. 10. This comes after the district found out that 16 students currently tested positive fort the virus, and 42 were currently in quarantine due to exposure. The district also noted that 12% of the staff had contracted the virus as well.

They also stated that the reopen would only be delayed if the district did not have "adequate staff to successfully resume class."

Residents are encouraged to take part in the COVID-19 testing that is available at the Freer Volunteer Fire Station, but are warned that supply is limited.

For more information residents are encouraged to call 361-394-6025.

