Fulton Free Health Fest brings a taste of healthy living

The event was free and took place this Thursday afternoon. We spoke with one pediatrician about the importance of heart health.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we continue to refine our response to the COVID pandemic, some health experts argue that its time to target our next public health crisis: heart health and obesity.

We spoke with one of the pediatricians at the Rockport-Fulton Free Health Fair that happened Thursday afternoon at the Fulton Convention Center.

The event ran from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and was all about maintaining a healthy heart and balanced lifestyle. It's all about putting a stop to cardiovascular illness.

"Yes everybody is in the COVID mindset and right now that is what everyone is worried about killing people." Said Dr. Lauren Sadovsky of Amistad Pediatrics.

"Really when we're looking at society, what kills most Americans, heart is one of those big factors and obesity is directly related. So, if we can prevent obesity, if we can prevent the cardiovascular illnesses, we can make huge impacts in our communities."

She says that starting exercise, no matter what physical level it's at, can make positive cardiovascular impacts in just six months. After all, February is the perfect month to start taking care of your heart.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.