GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heart disease is the leading killer of women, killing more women than all forms of cancer combined. And a heart attack for a women often looks different than that of men. The American Heart Association wants women to know the signs.

On the first Friday in the month of February you can help bring awareness by wearing red. February is American Heart Month and by wearing red, you can join in with millions of others as they come together for a common goal of eradicated heart disease and stroke.

National Wear Red Day is Feb. 7 and if you want to be a part of it, there's a fundraiser on the AHA website. That fundraiser will help raise money and awareness.

For more information about the American Heart Association or Go Red for Women, you can check out these local resources:

