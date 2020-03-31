CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With barbershops and salons temporarily closed many people are taking it upon themselves to cut their hair. We spoke with a local hairstylist who had some easy at home tips so you don' turn your hairdo into a hair don't.

Robert Garcia is a hair stylist at tease salon in downtown Corpus Christi. He suggests when it comes to cutting your hair a little goes a long way. Garcia says to leave the big chops for the professional, but you can take a pair of scissors and trim your split ends or bangs.

For men with facial hair, Garcia recommends using a pair of clippers to touch up or do a clean shave with a razor blade you can get from the pharmacy. Garcia says these tips not only keep help keep up your appearance but your mood, too.

"There is so many things you can do but more importantly for keeping your spirits up. do something for yourself every day. it's the best favor you can do yourself," Garcia said.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, salons and barbershops will remain closed in Nueces County until April 9th.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: