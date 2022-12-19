New study suggests handing child a screen to solve tantrum may hinder emotional regulation down the road

Dr. Gregg Silverman joined us on First Edition to discuss solutions to breaking this habit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When a child throws a tantrum, we sometimes give them a device, such as a smart phone or tablet, to calm them down-- but this could encourage bad behaviors in the future, according to a new study.

Dr. Gregg Silverman said distracting children with a screen instead of sitting them down and helping talk through their behavioral issues can be detrimental to future emotional regulation.

"Well, first of all you're giving them something, you're rewarding bad behavior," Silverman said. "It's not really telling the child how to help with their emotional instabilities rather than what they're doing, it's taking their emotional instabilities and rewarding that behavior. It's not a great way to teach kids how to do that."

When it comes to breaking the habit, Dr. Silverman says it can be a difficult thing to accomplish.

"Sometimes, you could even just leave them alone and they work their way out of that situation, and figure out their own methods of responding to whatever it is that is causing them to have problems," said Silverman.

Changing behavior of children takes time and dedication and it's not a problem with one solution.