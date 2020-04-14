As emergency departments across the nation grapple with COVID-19 cases, dentists are urging patients to call them rather than rush to an ER in the event of an emergency.

Doing so will save on hospital resources and PPE as well as help patients to avoid potential exposure to illness and viruses in hospitals.

According to an analysis by the American Dental Association, on average, every 14 seconds a patient in the U.S. visits a hospital emergency room for dental problem.

"I don't think a lot of people realize emergency rooms are not equipped to handle dental emergencies," Dr. Marvin Berlin, a McKinney dentist, explained.

Several dentist offices are open to treat emergency cases only, but what many might think is an emergency actually is not.

Dental emergencies are defined as pain or suffering from an infection or abscess.

Berlin said examples of non-emergencies include broken, chipped, or cracked teeth; veneers coming off or dentures breaking.

If you do have an emergency, there are a number of dentist offices open to treat those cases in accordance with local law. Below is a list of some of those locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

West Davis Dental

Address: 611 N. Bishop Ave. Ste. 102, Dallas

Phone number: 214-948-3035

Website: www.westdavisdental.com

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

Lovers Smile Dental

Address: 5111 Greenville ave. Ste. 134, Dallas

Phone number: 972-629-9693

Website: www.LoversSmileDental.com

Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Creekside Family Dental

Address: 1600 US Hwy 287 N Frontage Rd, Suite 102, Mansfield

Phone Number: 817-473-9501

Website: www.creeksidefamily.dental

Open Monday Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. until done for the day

Red Oak Family Dentistry

Address : 5345 W University Dr., No. 200, McKinney

Phone Number: 2145565664

Website: www.yourmckinneydentist.com

Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Glade Modern Dentistry and Orthodontics

Address: 1301 West Glade Road, Suite 110, Euless

Phone Number: 817-358-2008

Website: www.glademoderndentistry.com

Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wylie Children's Dentistry

Address: 520 W. Brown St., Suite B, Wylie

Phone number: 972-429-7070

Website: www.wyliekidsdds.com

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

North Richland Hills Dentistry

Address: 4913 Rufe Snow Dr., No. 104, North Richland Hills

Phone number: 817-656-2945

Web Site: www.nrhdentistry.com

Open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thompson Family Dentistry

Address: 2801 W. Parker Rd., Suite 8, Plano, TX 75023

Phone Number: 972-519-9787

Website: www.thompsondds.com

Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aesthetic Dental Innovations

Address: 7551 Oakmont Blvd., Fort Worth

Phone: 817-292-9348

Website: https://www.aestheticdentalinnovationstx.com/

Bluebonnet Dental Care

Address: 3980 Boat Club Rd, Suite 114, Fort Worth

Phone: 817-237-1600

Website: https://www.bluebonnetdentalcaretx.com/

Complete Dental Care of Mansfield

Address: 1521 East Debbie Lane, Mansfield

Phone: 817-225-6702

Website: https://www.completedentalcaremansfield.com/

Crossroads Dental

Address: 6190 LBJ Freeway, Suite 100, Dallas

Phone:972-386-7513

Website: https://www.crossroadsdentaldallas.com/

Energy Square Dental

Address: 4849 Greenville Ave., Suite 173, Dallas

Phone: 214-369-9966

Website: https://www.energysquaredental.com/

Family Dental Care of Gainesville

Address: 112 N Denton St., Gainesville

Phone: 940-665-4211

Website: https://www.dentistgainesvilletx.com/

Fort Worth Smile Studio

Address: 6115 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth

Phone: 817-263-9014

Website: https://www.fortworthsmilestudio.com/

Granbury Dental Center

Address: 3412 E US Highway 377, Granbury

Phone: 817-573-3761

Website: https://www.granburydentalcenter.com/

Harris Southwest Dental

Address: 7200 Red Hawk Ct., Fort Worth

Phone: 817-294-8092

Website: https://www.fortworthtxdentist.com/

Lifetime Dental of Flower Mound

Address: 3208 Long Prairie Road, Suite A, Flower Mound

Phone: 972-539-7759

Website: https://www.lifetimedentalofflowermound.com/

Master's Hand Dental

Address: 935 W. Exchange Parkway, Suite 300, Allen

Phone: 972-359-2822

Website: https://www.mastershanddental.com/

McKinneyDentist.com

Address: 1760 West Virginia, Suite 100, McKinney

Phone: 972-547-6453

Website: https://mckinneydentist.com/

Montgomery Plaza Dental

Address: 2600 W 7th St., Suite 184, Fort Worth

Phone: 817-332-5192

Website: https://www.johnrubindds.com/

My Dentist - Paris

Address: 4520 Lamar Ave., Paris TX

Phone: 903-737-8543

Website: https://www.mydentistparis.com/

My Dentist - Weatherford

Address: 806 S. Main St., Weatherford

Phone: 817-594-2126

Website: https://www.mydentistweatherfordtx.com/

MyStonebridgeDentist.com

Address: 5601 Virginia Parkway, Suite 2, McKinney

Phone: 972-369-1474

Website: https://www.mystonebridgedentist.com/

Plano Smile Design

Address: 7965 Custer Road, Suite 100, Plano

Phone: 972-517-6453

Website: https://www.planosmiledesign.com/

Stonebridge Ranch Smiles

Address: 5881 Virginia Pkwy, Suite 500, McKinney

Phone: 972-984-1882

Website: https://www.stonebridgeranchsmiles.com/

Suncreek Family Dentistry

Address: 107 Suncreek Drive, Suite 100, Allen

Phone: 214-547-1010

Website: https://www.suncreekfamilydentistry.com/

Tennyson Lake Dental

Address: 5044 Tennyson Pkwy, Suite A, Plano

Phone: 972-378-3601

Website: https://www.tennysonlakedental.com/

Virginia Parkway Dental Care

Address: 2411 Virginia Pkwy, Suite 2, McKinney

Phone: 972-540-2800

Website: https://www.virginiaparkwaydental.com/

Whitmore Dental

Address: 5932 West Parker Road, Suite 600, Plano TX

Phone: 972-985-1580

Website: https://planodental.com/

Willow Bend Dental

Address: 3001 N Dallas Parkway, Suite A, Plano

Phone: 972-964-5686

Website: https://willowbenddental.com/

Wylie Dental Associates

Address: 611 W Brown St., Suite 100, Wylie

Phone: 972-442-2515

Website: https://www.wyliedental.com/

More on WFAA: