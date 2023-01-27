Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reopens Robstown satellite clinic

The clinic is scheduled to start providing health services on February 14.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is reopening a satellite clinic in Robstown.

Officials tell 3NEWS it will help expand the public health district's services to the county's most rural communities. The clinic is scheduled to start providing health services on February 14.

The clinic will be used by multiple community partners with the City-County Public Health District using it twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

City-county Public Health Director Dr. Fauzia Khan said it will make access to health services easier for those who can not travel to the main clinic in Corpus Christi.

"We want to take care of the health inequalities throughout Corpus Christi and Nueces County," Dr. Khan said. "And that is why this is an opportunity to meet the residents who are local and it's easier for them to access our services here."

Residents and officials gathered off East Main Avenue on Friday to see what services are coming to the clinic next month. Dr. Khan said the clinic will provide age-appropriate COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

"Flu is still there. We want people to come in and get their seasonal shot and, again, the bivalent booster," Dr. Khan said. "We have all vaccines available and they are at no cost to the clients."

The clinic will be used by community partners on days the public health district is not there. Dr. Khan said they are working with a Texas A&M University-Kingsville pharmacy professor to eventually provide over-the-counter medications at the clinic.

"It is not a one person that brings this together, it's not a one group that moves things like this forward," Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said. "You have to be able to come together as community."

Scott said the county and the City of Corpus Christi working together was imperative for the Robstown clinic to reopen. It will not have as many services as the Corpus Christi clinic, but its 10 public health district staff will provide preventative services to the rural area.

"This clinic can provide and, and extending those services as well as we, we have a great opportunity," Scott said. "We care about our citizens we care about our rural community as well and we're going to try our best to provide those needs and take care of them."

Dr. Khan said since COVID-19 and the flu are ongoing, she encourages everyone to get a vaccine at their clinics in Corpus Christi, Robstown, mobile clinics and La Palmera Mall.