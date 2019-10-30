CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District is developing a plan to keep the city healthy.

Obesity and overall wellness is a serious issue, both locally and nationally. That's why starting in January, the Health District is launching a new health initiative.

Members of the District will go knocking on doors to ask residents questions and educate them about various resources in the community to help you maintain a healthy life.

"We start to fix the problem at the root. People that are typically a bit more heavier than they should be typically have issues like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac problems," said Dr. Dante Gonzalez, assistant director of the Health District. "And if we really get at the root, then we think that can prevent all those chronic diseases."

The community-wide assessment will not begin until January. Information will be kept anonymous.

