Health district to move La Palmera COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Horne Rd. location

There has been a decline of people looking to get vaccinated at the La Palmera clinic so it will close as of March 1, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at La Palmera was opened during the pandemic to provide a simple way for residents to get vaccinated. Dwindling numbers at the La Palmera location led to the decision to move the clinic back to the main health district location on Horne Rd.

As of Wednesday, March 1, the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will relocate to the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District (CCNPHD) building at 1702 Horne Road. Residents will be able to walk in and receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and close from noon to 1 p.m. daily. A drive-thru option will be available for those who cannot get out of their cars, officials said.

“We have seen fewer people come to our off-site clinic to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Fauzia Khan, Director of Public Health, said. “We will restructure our efforts to be more proactive and work with our community partners to offer services and send a team to vaccinate at their location - at no cost and without employees requesting time off.”

Home-bound residents can still request the vaccine to be administered at their home by calling 311 and setting up an appointment.

Nueces County residents who live in rural areas can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Public Health Satellite Clinic in Robstown, 701 East Main, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The clinic is closed for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

