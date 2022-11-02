Health official provides insight on data needed to move forward with COVID vaccine for children under 5

According to Dr. Kim Onufrak, the FDA said it had become clear they needed to wait for data on how well the third shot works for that age group.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Friday U.S regulators hit pause on the push to speed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under five.

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Health District said she found out when everyone else did. She adds that the FDA was going to meet on Tuesday to see if the vaccines for children six months to four years old were going to be approved.

However, the meeting was put on hold because the FDA needs more information. Onufrak said that since the vaccine hasn't been approved, no one under five has been administered the shot.

"We only provide vaccines if they're FDA approved under emergency use authorization," Onufrak said. "Since that authorization hasn't come out yet, the health department has only been giving vaccines to those five and up. Again, nobody is giving out vaccines to those under five unless those kids are enrolled in a research study."

Onufrak added that the FDA said it had become clear they needed to wait for data on how well the third shot works for that age group. Also the data is expected to be in by April.

