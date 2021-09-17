Nueces County health officials say they are prepared as state begins rationing Regeneron treatment

Dr. Kim Onufrak said that even if we experience a shortage, there are still avenues to get patients the antibody cocktail.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Texas Department of State Health Services the federal government made the decision to ration the COVID-19 therapy drug Regeneron due to a high demand and short supply across the nation.



Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health Department said that, while the trend is concerning, if we were to experience a shortage here in the Coastal Bend there are other avenues to get patients the antibody cocktail.

"We did get notice from DSHS that they are going to start rationing, so we might not see the volume of Regeneron we were getting before,” Onufrak said. “We do not see that shortage now. Currently we have enough on hand to take care of everybody here."

According to Onufrak, there are other antibodies available to the public.



"REGEN-COV is not the only monoclonal antibody out there,” Onufrak said. “There are two others. If we happen to run out, we have started to order the two medicines separately. We would just have to mix them ourselves."