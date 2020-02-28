CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials announced there are no cases of the Coronavirus in Nueces County.

"There are five federally quarantined cases that are being monitored at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio," stated officials.

If you recently traveled to China, or other highly infected areas, the Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District recommends that you contact the Health District at 361-826-7200 before going to the doctor's office.

Health officials say the symptoms of Coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

"The incubation period is two to 14 days after exposure to the virus and during that time the virus can be spread between person to person," added officials.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that the best tools to prevent Coronavirus infection are these everyday actions:

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Stay home when you are sick

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands again

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

