Health officials warn Coastal Bend residents to be prepared for new Omicron variant

Tuesday's briefing was held due to growing concerns regarding the Omicron variant, and leaders told 3News that preparation is key.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — City and County leaders gathered at the Nueces County Courthouse Tuesday to discuss the Omicron variant and provide information on what that could have in store for the Coastal Bend.

Leaders initially decided that they weren't going to hold anymore COVID-19 briefings unless there was a rise in cases. Tuesday's briefing was held due to growing concerns regarding the Omicron variant, and leaders told 3News that preparation is key.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez recommends that residents make plans to get their booster shot, and also understand that the shot takes two weeks to effectively travel through your system.

The new Omicron variant is said to be more transmissible than previous variants of COVID-19, and Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said this variant has the most mutations they have seen on the spike protein. She said it's important to use every tool in our toolbox, which is wearing masks, social distancing, staying home when sick, washing your hands, and getting fully vaccinated.

Rodriguez said right now 50-percent of the population is not vaccinated. She urges residents not to wait until the first case of Omicron reaches the Coastal Bend and instead take action now and prepare.

Public Health Authority Dr. Ramachandruni said that in the next four weeks they expect to have more information on the new variant.

