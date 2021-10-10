Health officials weigh in on recent COVID-19 case numbers in Nueces County

According to Bird, this jump in COVID-19 related deaths could get worse before it gets better.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Chris Bird with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi shared some good news, as well as some bad.

According to Bird, COVID-19 cases are declining as well as hospitalizations,

and even fewer fatalities.

However, he said, since the state is about a month behind in counting fatalities, health officials are just now seeing an increase in daily COVID-19 related deaths that was expected following the massive spike from a few weeks ago.

“The deadliest week for COVID that we've seen in the Coastal Bend occurred at the end of August and in the beginning of September where we exceeded 100 COVID fatalities within one 7-day period,” Bird said.

According to Bird, this jump in COVID-19 related deaths could get worse before it gets better.

“It didn't just happen once, it happened a couple of times in, and I want to reiterate that these values can still increase because the cases are still being counted,” Bird said.