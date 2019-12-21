While enjoying parties and family gatherings this time of year, doctors say it’s important to remember the hidden dangers you probably won't be thinking about, especially when drinking adult beverages.

While Christmas Eve is a time for family and friends, it's also a risky date for heart attacks.

Dr. Nishant Gupta, a Valley interventional cardiologist, says it's a very common problem and more people need to know about the risk.

“(It's) clearly under-recognized, typically happens after binge drinking or heavy alcohol consumption," Dr. Gupta said.

Dr. Gupta says heavy drinking can cause an irregular heartbeat, even if you don’t have any signs of heart disease.

“Usually we see in people who do moderate consumption and then suddenly do a binge," Dr. Gupta said.

The symptoms are recognizable.

“During alcohol consumption, if you have palpitations that make you feel uncomfortable, that might be it," he said.

Even though those palpitations might seem innocent, they can cause other big problems.

“Any time you go into irregular heartbeat, there’s risk for stroke as well," Dr. Gupta said. "This particular instance which happens in young people who do binge drinking.”

Dr. Gupta’s best advice if you choose to drink is to sit back, drink more water and wait for the discomfort to resolve.

"Anything in excess is bad, whether it’s caffeine," Dr. Gupta said. "(The) same holds true for alcohol, this particular reason it’s even more important."