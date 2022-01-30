H-E-B Pharmacies now offering free government N95 masks

There's been a lot of talk about free masks: they're arriving in stores at last!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its been a major push by the Biden Administration to ensure everyone has access to the more effective N95 masks. A big part of that is making sure everyone can pick up three free masks at participating stores.

Good news, those are now available at your local H-E-B Pharmacy!

"As part of a nationwide federal program, H-E-B Pharmacy locations are authorized to distribute N95 masks (respirators) to individuals at no cost," the company announced.

You can visit any H-E-B Pharmacy location to get up to three masks, while availability lasts.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.