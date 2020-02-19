TYLER, Texas — The nursing program at UT Health Tyler is full of men and women looking for a prosperous career in the nursing profession.

Some received their call at a young age. For others it is a next step in their lives. Despite that diversity, they all share one common goal: To help fighting the growing nurse shortage nationwide.

Among them is Lindsey Rice, who has spent more than a decade in the medical field, but has never worked to care for patients.

"I want to be on the patient side and be taking care of patients, and really be there for patients when they need a nurse the most," said Rice.

RELATED: UT Tyler expands nursing program to help Texas nurse shortage

RELATED: BLOG: A look at the field of nursing for National Nurses Week

The numbers for the nursing shortage are staggering.

According to estimates by the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, the need for nurses is expected to skyrocket by 30 percent in the next decade.

However, the problem is not that people do not want to be nurses. Rather, it comes down to supply-and-demand.

In Texas, in the next 10 years, the estimated demand for nurses is expected to be 269,000. However, at the current rate, there will only be about 253,000 nurses available. That is a difference of about 15,000 nurses. To put that into perspective, that is more than the population of Kilgore, according to the 2010 census.

That could have a significant impact here in Texas.

"If you don't have highly skilled nurses with great critical thinking skills and very tuned to those kind of things, it might go too far and then the patient can't be saved," explained Barbara Haas, Associate Dean of the College of Nursing at UT Tyler. "So you've got higher mortality with lower nursing care. Just poor health in general."

One of the causes of the nurse shortage is an aging workforce as Baby Boomers, who made a large portion of the nursing workforce.

"Baby boomers are nearing and passing retirement. We know that the demand and the need for healthcare increases in late age," said Christy Escadon, Chief Nurse at UT Health Tyler said. "Not only do we have an aging population, putting stress on our systems for services, we have health care workers who are in that same generation retiring, doubly compounding the effects of our shortage."

While there are plenty of people looking to fill the void left by the baby boomers, many nursing schools are filled up completely, limiting the number of potential nurses to enter the workforce.

We're stressed by our capacity," Professor Haas said. "You know we only have so much room in our classrooms and our student simulation hospitals, in our labs. So there's only so many students we can admit."

UT Tyler added a summer program and other opportunities to help get nurses into the field more quickly.

"Students will go year round, fall, spring summer," Haas said. "So not only will we be able to admit more. students will be graduating more quickly helping fill that need."

However, the problem is worse for cities like Tyler, forced to compete with larger cities nearby with a demand for more nurses.

"I'm planning to go back to Dallas," Lorraine Mageto, a UT Tyler nursing student, said. "It's a bigger area, bigger hospitals, more patients."

However, UT Tyler is working to keep nurses here in East Texas.

"We have walk in Thursday's where experienced nurses can come in interview for any one of the positions we have open," Escadon said. "And even receive an offer the same day. Experienced nurses can receive a sign on bonus."

In addition to this, several junior colleges in East Texas, including TJC, Trinity Valley and Kilgore Junior College.

"The student will have all their prerequisites. They complete at their junior college they go through the nursing program at the junior college, each semester they'll take an online class at UT Tyler," Belina Deal, BSN Nursing Director at UT-Tyler, said.

This route allows students to earn both an associate's and bachelor's degree in four years.

"Once they get the training and the experience, and the hospitals where they can feel supported, and feel like they have the tools to deal with the high pressure and the stress of the job," Deal said.

"I really love there's a lot you can do," Rice said. "And I hope that more people will get into the profession and meet that shortage."

RELATED: Florida has a nursing shortage

RELATED: Central Maine Healthcare in critical need of nurses

RELATED: Why does Georgia have a shortage of nurses?

RELATED: Texas could soon face a nursing shortage, experts warn

RELATED: South Carolina expecting severe nursing shortage