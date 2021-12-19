Helpful tips to prevent spreading COVID-19 this holiday season

Vaccinated or not, Coastal Bend health expert Dr. Kim Onufrak said if you plan on joining in on those shopping crowds this week, to make sure you mask up.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As families plan their holiday gatherings, local health authority Dr. Kim Onufrak has a few recommendations on how to avoid spreading COVID-19.



"First and foremost, if you haven’t been vaccinated -- that’s the best thing to do is get vaccinated,” Onufrak said. “And if you are, and over the 6 months, get the booster if you are 16 and up."



According to the CDC, 56-percent of Texans are fully vaccinated and nearly one-quarter of Texans also have received a booster shot.

Onufrak said in the Coastal Bend they are seeing a good turnout for those going to receive their booster, which can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.



"It doesn’t matter whether it’s alpha, delta, omicron; it’s still COVID and you should be protected against it,” she said.

Onufrak also recommends hosting your holiday gathering outdoors, or in a place that has good ventilation, as well as knowing the vaccination status of those you plan on gathering with.



"You can take one of those at home self-tests. If you have symptoms in anyway, you should not host or attend any type of gathering at all," Onufrak added.

And vaccinated or not, Onufrak said if you plan on joining in on those shopping crowds this week, to make sure you mask up.



"It should cover your nose and mouth (and) it should be fitted. Even if you’re vaccinated or boosted, carry hand sanitizer in poorly ventilated places, try not to stay in that area too long, but definitely wear a mask.”



