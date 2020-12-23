How to prevent a trip to the hospital due to 'Holiday Heart Syndrome'

Doctors say the biggest culprit in causing holiday heart is alcohol, which can short circuit the heart's electrical system.

The holidays are not known for healthy living.

Between the drinking and the eating, many of us pack on the pounds. And it turns out there is an actual medical condition linked to all this Christmas overindulgence.

Let's connect the dots.

It's called "Holiday Heart Syndrome" and it describes all the people who show up at hospitals at his time of year complaining of an irregular heartbeat.

But that's not the only symptom. Patients also complain of lightheadedness, shortness of breath, fatigue and even chest pain.

And here's the scary part, it often hits healthy people with no existing heart issues.

Doctors say the biggest culprit in causing holiday heart is alcohol, which can short circuit the heart's electrical system. It can also be especially bad when combined with stress and a lack of sleep.

Experts recommend taking it easy when it comes to partying. Remember to get some sleep and don't throw your exercise routine out the window.

Because a healthy heart is the best gift of all.