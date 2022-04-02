Flu cases going up as masks come down, Houston hospitals warn

Texas Children's Hospital says pediatric cases have more than doubled over the last month. They're advising people to get their flu shots if they haven't already.

HOUSTON — Flu cases dropped dramatically during the pandemic thanks to masks, social distancing and less travel. But as masks come down, the number of flu cases is going up, according to some Houston hospitals.

Houston Methodist Hospital reports they've seen 235 cases over the last week and that puts March on track to exceed December's 2021 peak of 254 cases.

"If you didn't get an influenza vaccination, it's not too late," Dr. Wesley Long with Methodist advises.

The vaccine might not keep you from getting the flu, but doctors say it can ease the symptoms and help you recover faster. And that's important, especially for our most vulnerable, children and older adults.

"Flu can be a significant illness and can land people in the hospital just like COVID can," said Dr. Brent Kaziny, emergency management medical director at Texas Children's Hospital (TCH).

Dr. Kaziny said positive pediatric flu cases at TCH jumped from 6.7 percent a month ago to 15.6 percent this past week and 14.7 percent the week before.

Doctors say they expected to see a jump in respiratory illnesses as people started taking their masks off.

"The new CDC guidance regarding masking has changed, kind of, the way that we're approaching, you know, the pandemic, and COVID specifically," Dr. Kaziny said. "But these things are gonna have other implications related to these other illnesses, flu among them."

He advised people with symptoms to keep their masks on and continue to social distance. And simple hand washing is a must for children and adults.

Dr. Kaziny said if you haven't gotten your COVID or flu shots, it is safe to do both at the same time.

Common flu symptoms

The flu can cause mild to severe illness and can even lead to death.

The Centers for Disease Control said flu usually comes on suddenly and these are the most common symptoms.

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

Flu or cold?

The common cold has many of the same symptoms as the flu, but these are the ones that you don't typically have with a cold.

Fever

Chills

Headache

You might have mild body aches and fatigue with a cold but they'll likely be worse if it's the flu.