Coastal Bend health expert explains how stress can impact your health

April is 'National Stress Awareness Month.' Dr. Salim Surani explains how stress can impact your mental and physical health.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — April is recognized in bringing awareness to so many different important causes, autism awareness, financial literacy and much more.

The month also happens to be 'National Stress Awareness Month.’

Because of the pandemic it's safe to say we have all experienced quite a bit of stress. This past year has been a lot in so many ways. But did you know that stress can impact not only your mental health, but your physical health as well?

“You can have an increase in heart rate, your blood pressure goes up and anytime your blood pressure goes up it puts more stress on your heart and brain that increases the risk of having a heart attack and stroke,” said Dr. Salim Surani.

Dr. Surani says stress and anxiety can also lead to sleep deprivation which can also affect your health.

“You can have weight gain, you have increased risk of heart attacks, stroke, diabetes get worse, your heart rate can be increasing, your body kind of doesn't tolerate to infections that well and your immunity goes low and your more prone to infections,” said Dr. Surani.

Dr. Surani says don't underestimate the major effects and even minor, healthier tweaks to your lifestyle can have.



Things like eating better, prioritizing sleep, exercise when you can, even if it's for a little while. He says it's also important to stay socially connected with loved ones and friends safely.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.