How you can make improvements to your health as 2021 is now underway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic there have been many people hospitalized and fighting for their lives against COVID-19. For those who suffered from comorbidities, the fight is worrisome.

"Whenever we don't feed ourselves nutritious food, we run the risk of becoming malnourished," said Shelby Cook, a dietician at the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Malnutrition means eating too little or too much of certain nutrients.

"With a weakened immune system, when something like coronavirus or COVID-19 or a new strain of the flu comes along, it's going to take more of a toll on your body," said Cook.

She said the pandemic put an emphasis on taking care of your health as more people who contracted COVID-19 reported having other health conditions.

Cook has several steps people can take to begin their journey towards a healthier lifestyle.

"I think you definitely need to find a goal and acknowledge what it is and plan out the steps to get there. Your goals should be reasonable, it should be something you can maintain for the rest of your life," said Cook

The first step was to begin eating whole fruits and vegetables that contain high amounts of fiber.

"Fiber helps to promote you feeling full, helps digestive system, prevent other disease, helps keep blood sugar in check, helps keep blood pressure down," said Cook.

Her second tip was to plan out meals for the week, even if it's just one. A plan for meals helps save money and assure you're not mindlessly snacking throughout the day.

"Anywhere, anytime, any way to get that heart rate up that's definitely going to help," said Cook.

She added that finding ways to incorporate physical fitness is also beneficial. An example for this was parking further from the grocery store.

"Be patient, trust the change," said Cook, adding that the most important step is to remember that each person is different.

