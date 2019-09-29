CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi therapist is being recognized for her hard work.

Jessica Wilson, an advanced nurse practitioner, was honored for helping several mentally ill patients here in the Coastal Bend.

Wilson was given the Community Impact Award from the Texas Nurse Practitioners Organization.

"I couldn't believe it, I was shocked, sometimes you feel like you're working very hard and no one notices but they do", said Wilson.

Wilson is also starting a group for people with schizophrenia -- if you or anyone you know may need some help, visit Jessica Wilson's website at http://www.heartsplusminds.com/pictures.html