Dr. Is In: Hypothermia, cold weather's effects on the body

Resident medical expert Dr. Salim Surani joins us to discuss what extreme cold can do to a person, and what warning signs to look for.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With winter weather gripping the state, we spoke with Dr. Salim Surani about the warning signs of hypothermia. This condition happens when the body's temperature drops dangerously low.

Hypothermia is typically classified into three categories: mild, moderate, and severe.

Most people think to look for excessive shivering, but this is actually a defense mechanism that keeps the body warm. In more severe cases of hypothermia, we see dizziness, confusion, and dilated pupils.

The best thing to prevent this? Prepare. Wear warm clothing, and avoid alcoholic beverages if you're out in the cold.

Be sure to watch the full interview for more information.

