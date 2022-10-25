American Academy of Pediatrics updates infant sleep safety guidelines

The American Academy of Pediatrics updated their guidelines for the first time in six years.

YORK, Pa. — October is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) awareness month, and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its sleep guidelines for infants.

3,500 babies die in sleep-related incidents every year in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control. That's one baby dying every three to four hours of the day, every day of the year—and the driving force behind why the academy updated its sleep guidelines for infants for the first time in 6 years.

"What we don't want to see is a crib with thick bumper pads, stuffed animals, pillows, all that kind of stuff," Dr. Michael Goodstein with WellSpan York Hospital, and a member of the AAP Task Force on SIDS, said. "What people should know is that not everything that is sold in the store is safe."

The new guidelines emphasize the need for babies to sleep on their backs—specifically on a flat, non-inclined surface without any loose bedding.

"We want nothing in the baby's sleep space except the baby, a firm mattress and a fitted sheet," Dr. Goodstein said.

That means no car seats, strollers, swings or infant carriers for routine sleep.

The guidelines also encourage parents to sleep in the same room, but never in the same bed as their baby.

"There is enough weight in the human arm to suffocate a newborn," Dr. Goodstein said.

Parents can also reduce the risk of SIDS just by breastfeeding.

"If you can provide some human milk for your body, for at least two months, then you're gonna reduce the risk of SIDS by about 40 percent," Dr. Goldstein said. Breast milk for six months? Even better.

In addition, the AAP says to avoid products that claim to reduce the risk of SIDS—including respiratory monitors—saying they may provide a false sense of security for parents with false readings.

"We have to continue to reinforce the message and do everything we can to help families obtain a safe sleep environment because one death is too many," Dr. Goodstein said.

The Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which was passed earlier this year, will help get rid of potentially dangerous baby sleep products that are still sold, such as inclined sleepers, in-bed sleepers, loungers and travel sleepers.