Keeping an eye on your child's vision this school year

Experts ask parents to limit screen time as cases of myopia and dry eyes increase among children.

WACO, Texas — More screen time for the kids could mean one or two more trips to the optometrist.

Studies show there continues to be a rise in myopia cases, and some experts are linking it back to the overuse of smart technology.

Waco Vision source has seen an increase in cases in the last year, but they've also noticed a new symptom of constantly using screens: dry eyes.

"The eye kind of elongates and keeps the eye from being moist and working correctly," Department of Nursing Chair at Texas A&M Central Texas Dr. Amy Mersiovsky said.

Myopia--also known as nearsightedness--can lead to long-term vision issues if not treated.

Dr. Rebekah Sanders with Waco Vision Source said there are ways to catch it.

Sanders said if your child is rubbing their eyes, having to move closer to objects to see them, or complains of blurry vision, they should go see an optometrist.

"Parents are sometimes skeptical but I think we have the research behind us," she said.

Research shows myopia cases alone are expected to rise to 52% by 2050.

Coupled with myopia, cases of dry eyes are rising at Waco Vision Source too. Because of this, they've had to open a new treatment center for it.

"Screen time could be a cause of all of this, but we don't know for sure yet," Sanders said.

What experts do know is kids are using screens more often than not, and it's most likely they're using them more in school.

Sanders said the key is to keep them off the screens as much as possible when at home.

Mersiovsky said when on the screens it's important to remember to blink.

She said every 20 minutes you should blink 20 times.

These tips along with making a trip to the optometrist will help prevent cases like myopia and dry eyes from making permanent damage.

