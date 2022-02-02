Heart Health Month: Cardiologist shares tips on keeping your heart healthy

Dr. Thomas Alexander, a cardiologist with Corpus Christi Medical Center, shares reminders and tips to keep your heart healthy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — February is American Heart Month and to help spread awareness, 3News spoke with Dr. Thomas Alexander, a cardiologist with Corpus Christi Medical Center, to share reminders and tips to keeping your heart healthy.

“Heart disease involves heart attack, strokes, heart failure, every 40 seconds someone is having a heart attack every 88 seconds someone is dying from a heart attack, every 3 minutes someone is having a stroke,” said Dr. Alexander.

“It is still the number one killer in the United States, in Texas and in South Texas.”

Here are a few tips to keep your heart healthy and lower your risk for heart disease.

Exercise regularly

Do some aerobic exercise – like walking, cycling, jogging and swimming – to get the blood pumping. You’ll want to aim for at least two and a half hours each week. Add in some strength training for your major muscle groups two days a week.

Try to include plenty of fruits and vegetables, nuts and whole grains in your diet. A healthy diet should include foods that are low in saturated fat, cholesterol, trans fat, sugar and salt. Also, limiting your total calories to a reasonable amount is important.

Everyone’s body is different. A healthy weight for one person may not be healthy for another person. One thing is certain: too much weight can increase your risk of heart disease. Eating healthy and exercising can remove obesity as a risk factor.

Don’t smoke. If you do smoke, talk to your doctor about ways to quit. Smoking is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease. Non-smokers should also avoid second-hand smoke.

Drink in moderation

Limit your alcohol to a moderate level. This means two or fewer drinks per day for men and one for women. One drink equals a 12-ounce bottle of beer, a 5-ounce glass of wine or 1.5 ounces of liquor.

This is especially important if you have:

High blood pressure - If you have high blood pressure, work to get it under control. Eating a healthy diet, exercising, and not drinking alcohol are just some ways to help control your blood pressure. Some people will also need to take medication.

Diabetes - Eating well, exercising and taking medication can help keep diabetes under control.

It’s also important to pay attention to how you are feeling a pay attention to any warning signs.

“Sometimes shortness of breath, sweating profusely call 911,” said Dr. Alexander.

Dr. Alexander adds if your symptoms of worsening chest pains, shortness of breath, or fatigue call your doctor.

If heart disease runs in your family Dr. Alexander says it’s important to know what your cholesterol is. He adds it’s important to see your physician at least once a year.