City-County health district hopes to bring children's Pfizer vaccine to community by Halloween

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to officials with the Nueces County-City of Corpus Christi health district, the hope is for children ages, five to 11, to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine as early as Halloween.

Nueces County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez says she believes this time period would be right before two big holidays that could prove to be COVID-19 Delta variant super spreader events.

“We really want to get these kids vaccinated who are in school prior to Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” Rodriguez said. “Because a lot of times when you have people congregating together, you know outside family members, then that's when you end up transmitting this virus back and forth."

Right now, the health district has vaccination clinics set up at the mall and next to the health department on Greenwood, as well as a new clinic that's just opened at the outlet mall near the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.

Rodriguez said she needed to set up multiple locations to make it as convenient as possible for everyone to get their booster, or for parents to get their children the vaccine.

Additionally, Rodriguez added the health district will continue offering vaccination shots in schools to try and get as many children who are currently eligible vaccinated as quickly as possible.

On Monday, the City-County Health District released the numbers of vaccinated children in Nueces County:

- So far, more than 5,900 children, ages 12-15, have been vaccinated

- and more than 3,500 children, ages 16-17, have been vaccinated.