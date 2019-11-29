PORT NECHES, Texas — Several Southeast Texas law firms have filed law suits in response to the TPC plant explosion that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Brent Coon & Associates, Provost Umphrey and Ferguson Law Firm are among the firms that have started legal action against the TPC Group following the plant explosion and subsequent fire.

Brent Coon & Associates “has filed a petition and temporary restraining order with the Jefferson County District Courthouse on behalf of claimants to preserve the evidence while investigating the cause of the explosion," according to a news release from the firm.

Provost Umphrey “filed a class action lawsuit against TPC for those that suffered property damage and business interruption due to the explosion,” the firm said in a news release.

The Ferguson Law Firm also “filed a class action suit and temporary restraining order in response to the TPC plant explosion" according to an emailed news release.

All three law firms have filed temporary restraining orders, or TROs, against the company to preserve evidence related to the explosion and subsequent fire.

TPC has been encouraging people to call their hotline number for claims, questions and concerns.

At a press conference on Thursday, Mike Troy, director of health, safety and security at TPC said, “Any claims that people of the community want to report, they can do that through the number, (866) 601-5880.”

Overall, attorneys are strongly advising people to consult with legal counsel before signing any paperwork in relation to the TPC explosion.

