Learning to live with diabetes? The Coastal Bend Food Bank is here to help

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is offering another course of Diabetes Hands-On Self Management classes to the community. The program is free and open to the public, and offers both morning and evening classes.
Overall, the program will run for 8 weeks, with one 2-hour class per week.
These classes focus on how to adjust to living with diabetes. They'll cover topics like managing your medicine, eating nutritious meals, exercising, managing stress, and much more.
You can find an overview of what the classes will cover below:
- Overview of diabetes and introduction to nutrition
- In-depth nutrition
- Highs, lows, and sick day management, monitoring blood glucose levels
- Get moving with exercise
- Understanding your oral medications and insulin
- How to prevent complications
- Managing stress and coping with diabetes
- Review of diabetes, how to set goals, and graduation
Pre-registration will open on Tuesday, Mar. 22. You can call 361-887-7979 to register.
Classes will begin on Tuesday, Mar. 29 at the Garcia Arts & Education Center on Agnes Street.
