Making the case for permanent standard time

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sleep experts widely agree with the senate that the country should abandon its twice-yearly seasonal time changes but they disagree on one key point- which time system should be permanent.

Many sleep experts think that the country should adopt year-round standard time. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine issued a statement saying its reasoning, in part, is that standard time is more closely associated with humans intrinsic cricadian rhythm. Disrupting that rhythm, which happens with Daylight Saving Time, has been associated with increased risk of obesity, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease and depression.

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to explain sleep patterns and how the time change can affect those patterns.

With daylight saving, the argument is that you can enjoy the sunny weather more- but that comes with a risk.

"The kids are going to be at the bus top in the dark, the number of traffic accidents increases especially when there is fog, there is a risk of heart conditions increasing," Dr. Surani said.

Surani said it takes awhile for the body to get used to time changes.

"It takes about a week or two on average to get used to the circadian rhythm," Surani said. "If you try to keep on switching, some people may take three or four months to get used to it."

Surani said the best way to prevent all of this is making standard time permanent and not daylight saving time.

"Everyone agrees that we should not have two time changes, we should just go with standard time and make it permanent, that would be the best thing to do," Surani said.

