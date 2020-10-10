Christus Spohn Hospitals receive more medical units from humanitarian aid organization

Christus Spohn Health Systems partnered with the International Medical Corps to bring some medical units to their Alice and Kleberg hospitals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In response to the continuing need for additional support during the pandemic, Christus Spohn Health Systems partnered with the International Medical Corps to bring medical units to their Alice and Kleberg hospitals.

Dr. Scott Lillibridge with the Corps says working with medical professionals here in Texas has been a rewarding experience.

"We've been all over the United States in six months of COVID work," he remarked. "The way people economize and use their resources, and the compassion and concern they have for the population; it's really a pleasure."