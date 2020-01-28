CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been 2, 744 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 81 have died in China.

In the United States, there are five confirmed cases of the virus. All those affected traveled to the city in China at the center of the outbreak.

While the U.S. is halfway around the world, Corpus Christi medical experts are reporting several people who've traveled to China or abroad recently are reaching out to medical experts out of an abundance of caution.

"They've traveled abroad, and then they are concerned," said Dr. Kim Onufrak, Medical Director City-County Health District

Onufrak told 3News while there's always a reason to remain vigilant, there is no need to be overly concerned right now.

"The biggest threat is if you are coming from Wuhan, China. If you have been in close contact with somebody that has been exposed or is currently under investigation and right now, nobody has met that criteria here in Nueces County," Onufrak said.

The spread of the coronavirus illness is being watched around the globe, with a small number of cases appearing in other countries. The U.S. cases are in Washington state, Chicago, Southern California and Arizona.

"Last week, we were monitoring a case out of College Station, Texas, and that case is now negative. So it's confirmed the patient does not have the coronavirus, so we do not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas," Onufrak said.

What we do have in Texas and Nueces County is that flu cases are higher than usual,

Nueces County ended 2019 with a high of 749 flu cases, compared to 155 in 2018.

Now through the third week of the year, the health department reports the numbers are trending downward to 443 cases reported last week.

Health experts warn that the flu is still out there, and it's never too late to get vaccinated.

"It does take two weeks for your immunity to develop. Last year we saw a spike in cases at the end of January through February, so we still have a chance of it increasing some," Onufrak said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: