Medication prices on the rise throughout the country

MIDLAND, Texas — We've seen the cost of gas, groceries, cars and so much more go up because of inflation and a number of other factors. Now we are also seeing those costs go up for standard medication.

"You see a medication that used to cost $15, for example, and now it's like $27," said Setor Akati, Pharmacist at Doctor's Pharmacy in Midland.

These are costs that pharmacists don't like to see for their patients.

"You have to find out, how do you help them? Because they have to come in and are like well, they are already hurting paying for gas and it's eating into their pockets and if you have to add on costs for medication that becomes challenging," said Akati.

Increases in pharmacy supplies, wholesaler prices and the cost of transportation are all adding to costs, but when it comes to medication it's not something that can be sacrificed.

"If you need antibiotics, you need antibiotics, you have to take it so at that point you really don't have a choice if you care for your health, right?" said Akati.

"Don't decide not to take your medications just because it's expensive, I highly don't recommend. I really recommend when your doctor prescribes medication you take it, because if you don't you could end up in the hospital which is much more expensive than taking your medications," Akati said.

There are some different work arounds so you can afford medications.

"Talk to the pharmacists, let us know, and don't be afraid to let us know that you need help with this cost, and we can find a way to help you with those costs," said Akati.

Pharmacists may have coupons or payment plans so you can get your medication when you need it. You can also ask if there is a cheaper medication that will work for you.

"Whenever a doctor prescribes a medication to you, don't think that's all there is and that's all I have to take and I don't have a choice, you do have a choice. We are here to help you choose the best medication at an affordable price for your health," said Akati.

As for when prices will go down, that's up in the air.