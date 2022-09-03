NAMI Greater Corpus Christi looking to double its members by the end of March

NAMI Greater Corpus Christi is looking for volunteers. We have the information on their membership drive.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is aiming to double the number of volunteers. They're holding a membership drive this month.

'NAMI Greater Corpus Christi' provides support groups, and mental health education to the community.

Angela Horner of NAMI Greater Corpus Christi explains, "we fight stigma through information and awareness and we provide hope to hundreds of thousands of people and families affected by mental health conditions."

Likewise, Heather Loeb who is a member of NAMI shares how much the program has helped her.

"Personally I became a member in august of last year," Loeb said, "and I've gone to some of the support groups and it is a great supplement to my therapy and my doctors visits. It's comradery, and it's talking to people who know what you are going through. The bond is so strong, can't say enough about the support groups."

The membership drive will be continuing through the end of March. And if you sign up, your name will be added to a prize raffle!

To join the organization and help yourself and your community, you can click here to visit namigcc.org.

If you or someone you know is exhibiting signs of suicide or depression, there are resources to help. You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at any time during the day.

The number is 1-800-273-8255. Counselors are available 24/7.

You can also reach their text line by texting 'NAMI' or 'HELP' to 741741

There are also several resources here in the Coastal Bend including the Nueces Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Disabilities, the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, and Family Counseling Services in Corpus Christi and Kingsville.

You can reach the Nueces Center for Mental Health at 361-886-6970.

The number for Youth Mental Health Services is 361-851-6726.

The number for the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is 361-814-2001.

Family Counseling Corpus Christi can be reached at 361-852-9665.

Family Counseling Kingsville can be reached at 361-334-1139.

