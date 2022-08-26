Health district received limited supply of monkeypox vaccine in mid-August

Due to the minimal supply of the Monkeypox vaccine, it is currently only offered to individuals who qualify under the high-risk criteria.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On August 12, the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District (CCNCPHD) received a limited supply of JYNNEOS vaccine. JYNNEOS vaccine is a two-dose Monkeypox vaccine, with each dose given four weeks apart.

Due to the limited supply, it is currently only offered to individuals who qualify under the high-risk criteria. The current criteria established to consist of:

Individuals who had recent close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact with a confirmed monkeypox active infection

Men (cisgender and transgender) 18 and older who have sex with men and who also have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 21 days

Individuals with a new rash—especially those who believe they have been exposed to monkeypox—should be assessed by a medical provider. If you suspect you have monkeypox, you should remain isolated in a private room in your own home while awaiting test results, as contact with others risks spreading the illness, officials with the CCNCPHD said.

Those who have tested positive for monkeypox or have a rash that remains untested should isolate themselves at home until their scabs fall off and fresh, new skin forms. People can spread the monkeypox virus to others, even in the late stages of healing, so people must remain isolated.

Vaccination is for the prevention of monkeypox only, officials said. People with confirmed monkeypox or symptoms of monkeypox are not eligible to receive the vaccine.

If you suspect you are at high risk, you may call the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District at 361-826-7200, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The vaccine is currently only being offered to Nueces County residents.