Texas State University confirms monkeypox case within community

The individual will remain in isolation until their rash heals and they are no longer contagious.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University has confirmed a positive monkeypox case within the community, although the individual does not live on campus.

Dr. Emilio Carranco, the director of student health at Texas State, said the individual lives off-campus and will remain in isolation until their rash heals and they are no longer contagious, per CDC guidelines.

Carranco said the Hays County Local Health Department will conduct a case investigation and assist in identifying and contacting any close contacts of the positive case.

Carranco said that the risk of exposure to Texas State campuses remains low, but the university will carefully analyze any subsequent or additional monkeypox reports on a case by case basis and will issue additional notices "only if other significant factors warrant such notification."

Carranco shared the following guidelines for preventing monkeypox infection and spread:

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with a person who has developed a pimple or blister-like rash

Do not share utensils or touch bedding, clothing or towels used by a person with monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Watch for monkeypox symptoms such as muscle aches, fatigue, headache, fever, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, congestion or cough

Watch for a new pimple or blister-like rash in the genital area, chest, arms, hands or face

If you suspect monkeypox, wear a face mask, isolate from others and call your primary care provider or the Student Health Center at 512-245-2161 to schedule an evaluation

Information on monkeypox is available on the Texas State Student Health Center website.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter