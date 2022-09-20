West Nile Virus found in mosquito trapped in Kingsville

The mosquito was trapped back on Sept. 13 on the 1800 block of N. Armstrong Street.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A mosquito that was trapped in Kingsville has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, city officials said in a news release Tuesday.

The City of Kingsville will begin spraying the affected location Tuesday night, which will include a one-mile radius from where the mosquito was found. The operation will continue for three days, through Thursday evening, city officials said.

Mosquitoes are regularly trapped and sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin for arbovirus testing. This is the first reported mosquito with West Nile Virus in the Kingsville area this year.

There are currently no identified human West Nile infections in the region, Kingsville officials said. Many people impacted by West Nile Virus will be asymptomatic or develop mild flu-like illness, however, in rare cases, West Nile Virus infection can cause central nervous system damage and even death.

City staff are working closely with Region 11 to assure the City Health Department response reduces the threat of West Nile Virus transmission, Kingsville officials said.

“For the first time ever, we detected West Nile Virus infected mosquitoes last summer in Kleberg County,” said Kingsville City Health Director Emilio Garcia. “Through a series of mosquito spraying operations and constant testing, we were able to reduce the risk of transmission to citizens,” Garcia said.

Crews will continue to trap and test mosquitoes in the area.

The community is urged to follow recommended mosquito bite prevention practices like avoiding outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active. For outdoor activities in the morning or evening, the health department recommends residents wear long pants and long sleeves and use a mosquito repellant that contains DEET.