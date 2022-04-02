Cardiovascular disease is No. 1 killer of women. Here's how to 'Go Red.'

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer in women, more than any cancer combined.

TAMPA, Fla. — The first Friday in February each year is National Wear Red Day, a day to bring awareness to the No. 1 killer of women in the U.S.— cardiovascular disease.

When most people think of heart disease, they think about it in men, but the American Heart Association says one in three women die from heart disease or stroke each year.

That makes it the No. 1 killer of women, more than all forms of cancer combined.

That's a pretty staggering statistic.

So what can you do to stay on top of your heart health? Just remember to "Go Red."

Get your numbers, by asking your doctor to regularly check your blood pressure and cholesterol. "Talk to your healthcare provider today to learn about your Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, Blood Sugar and BMI (Body Mass Index)," the American Heart Association says.

Own your lifestyle. That means taking steps to stop smoking, maintain a healthy weight, exercise and eat healthily. "It may not be at the top of most women’s to-do lists, but caring for your heart through a healthy diet and regular physical activity is the secret weapon to preventing heart disease," the American Heart Association says.

Realize your risk. Understand that heart disease is something to take seriously. Find more information here.

Educate your family on healthy food and lifestyle choices.

Don't be silent. Tell every woman you know that heart disease is our No. 1 killer.