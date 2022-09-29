New Alzheimer's treatment shows promise in clinical trials

"This is one of the first drugs that has effectively shown it slowed the progression of the disease," Dr. Salim Surani said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The makers of an injectable Alzheimer's drug say that in a trial run, it significantly slowed cognitive and functional decline.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz (CU-Anschutz) have been developing the drug for use in Alzheimer's patients, called Leukine. Leukine is already widely used to help the body make more white blood cells and decrease chances for an infection.

Hundreds of drugs have been tested for the disease, and so far, all have failed, according to the Alzheimer's Association. This one, however, shows some promise in fighting the disease.

Dr. Salim Surani said the path to finding a drug that works has been challenging.

"This is one of the first drugs that has effectively shown it slowed the progression of the disease," Surani said.

The drug slowed the disease progression by 26 percent during the trial, Surani said.

There's still no cure for Alzheimer's disease, but treatments like this can bring hope to many of our seniors suffering from the condition.

