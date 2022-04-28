A new blood test could predict risk of death from cardiovascular disease

This could improve treatment for patients and help with how quickly new cardiovascular disease drugs are developed.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One in four deaths in the United States are due to heart disease. It is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the US, according to the CDC.

In a new study, scientists have reported findings that show a blood test can be used to predict a person's risk of developing cardiovascular disease within the next four years.

This could improve treatment for patients and help with how quickly new cardiovascular disease drugs are developed.

"They studied 5,000 proteins and they're trying to find out what combination of different proteins can predict the cardiovascular risk outcome and that can be used as a surrogate marker, and that was what this discovery did," Dr. Salim Surani said. "They came up with a combination of 27 proteins that can predict the risk of heart attack, heart failure, stroke and death in the next four years."

This is not only important for immediate treatment, but also long-term treatment for heart disease.

"Now we can study the drug very quickly, we can give the medicine and see if it is working or not in just a matter of four years and we can actually eliminate the cost of a lot of drugs," Surani said.

The more personalized treatment can mean less side effects from treatments given to everyone with some sort of heart disease. And prevention is always easier than reversal.

"That would be a game changer," Surani said.

You can watch the interview in full in the above video player.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.