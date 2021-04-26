Padre Island welcomes new doctor

CHRISTUS Family Medicine - Padre Island is welcoming Dr. Tracy Snow Mills as a primary care physician at the clinic on Compass Street.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a new doctor in town.

Turns out, she has an out of this world resume.

Dr. Snow Mills is already feeling right at home here at Christus Family Medicine on Padre Island where she is now serving as a family medicine and primary care physician.

"You want to use your abilities and passion as much as you can," said Dr. Snow Mills.

Her passion, helping others and ensuring folks stay happy and healthy.

"When this job popped up here, this was meant to be," said Dr. Snow Mills.

She returned home to the great state of Texas where she is from as she traded one island for another.

Before moving to Padre Island, Dr. Snow Mills spent nearly five years in Hawaii, but practicing medicine wasn't always her first path.

"When I was five I wanted to be an astronaut. I was told an engineering degree was the best way to do that," said Dr. Snow Mills.

Hard work landed her a career at NASA for 17 years.

"When I got to NASA I started working with the flight surgeons and really enjoyed that and learned a little more about space medicine at least," said Dr. Snow Mills.

During her time at NASA, she got to help train astronauts about their space suit and how to use them safely.

She worked on several shuttle and space station missions.

"Then I would sit in mission control during a spacewalk and if something went wrong they would contact you and figure out how to fix it, monitoring their vitals and suit parameters," Dr. Snow Mills explained.

It was a dream job, but she felt she had another mission in life.

"It was a calling from God honestly. A hard decision. I started feeling that call ten years before I answered it because I really enjoyed my job," said Dr. Snow Mills.

She made the decision to go back to school and pursue a career in medicine.

She's now excited to bring her expertise and passion to serving the families of Padre Island.

You might even spot her catching a wave or two.

Dr. Snow Mills is currently accepting new patients, along with scheduling in-person and virtual visits. Find more information about Dr. Snow Mills and contact information for CHRISTUS Family Medicine – Padre Island on their website, https://www.christushealth.org/trinity/clinic/find-a-doctor/mills-tracy-snow

