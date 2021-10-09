New law helps Texans with diabetes save money

SB 827 limits the copay for each insulin prescription, each month, to just $25 for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

ODESSA, Texas — Senate Bill 827 went into effect this month, this is set to help people with diabetes in Texas. This law limits the copay for each insulin prescription every month to just $25 dollars for insured Texans on state regulated health plans.

Varuna Nargunan, doctor specialized in endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism at MCH, said insulin is a life saving resource with a life impacting price.

"If the pricing drops and its more affordable most of the time, people want to take care of their health," said Nargunan. "The cost factor plays a big role in not taking the medication so I'm hoping with this change a lot of people can access medication easier and get diabetes under control."

Dr. Nargunan emphasized how good this could be for the community. She told NewsWest 9 it is common to hear of copays over $200. The cost playing a big role in the way people manage their health choices.

"Having the luxury of being well controlled with affordable insulin management will always be a big impact in all other specially fields to avoid the bad outcomes," said Nargunan.

According to the American Diabetes Association, over 11% of Texans have diabetes, and another 34% have prediabetes.

This issue affects one of our own at NewsWest 9. Elisabeth Geddes, a diabetic employee, told NewsWest 9 insulin plays a crucial role in her day to day routine.

"Insulin is pretty much the thing that keeps me alive," said Geddes. "If I go more than six hours without insulin, I start getting sick I have a hard time keeping food down. Every part of my life gets harder to function."

Geddes understands how every cent counts when it comes to medical care.

"You're not just paying for insulin, you're paying for your test scripts, you're paying for any kind of lancets too," Geddes said. "Insulin is so expense and just shaving up a little bit of those massive fees can be life changing for some people."