New Moms' Resource fair brings information to expectant mothers

The United Way of the Coastal Bend held an educational event this Saturday for new and expecting mothers in the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United Way of the Coastal Bend (UWCB) held a resource fair for new and expecting moms. That event took place at the Boy's & Girl's Club of the Coastal Bend.

The New Moms' Resource fair presented a host of information and resources on everything from general health of pregnant women, to recognizing the warning signs of complications. Studies show that one-third of pregnant women in Nueces county do not receive prenatal care.

Sherry Peterson, director of the UWBC said, "that's an indication that we may be missing health issues either with the mom or the baby early on so this is an awareness event to make sure mothers are getting their prenatal care."

Information on nutrition for both mother and child was provided the event. The Corpus Christi Wellness Center even provided vaccines for moms who wanted to get their shots or boosters.

It's an opportunity to help moms get the help and education they need.

