New vaccination clinic set to open at Robstown outlet mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With vaccination rates in the county still below 50 percent in some places, the Corpus Christi, Nueces County Health Department has announced they're opening another permanent vaccination clinic.

The new clinic will be in Robstown.

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Corpus Christi Nueces County Health Department said, "The old Nike outlet store. We're opening another vaccine clinic there in anticipation of the booster doses."

Onufrak said the new permanent vaccination clinic at the Robstown Outlet Mall is for those in the county who find it harder to travel to Corpus Christi for a vaccine shot.

"Originally we had our mask vaccination clinics at Robstown so with the Nike outlet being right there, we figured that this would be a good avenue for people to come get vaccinated as well if they're not able to make it to the mall," Onufrak said.

The new clinic opens Monday, September 20, and will be open Monday through Saturday from 12 to 7 p.m. Additionally the clinic will also operate on Sundays from 11 a.m. To 6 p.m.

Robstown itself has a vaccination rate of under 50 percent and Onufrak said it's important to provide services for areas in need.

"We do want to try to target our underserved population or in areas that have a harder time so we're hoping that with this clinic we can target that population," Onufrak said.